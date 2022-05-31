Cops: Lake Had 'No Swimming' Signs, but Man Went in Anyway

Largo, Florida, cops believe man was killed by alligator while looking for Frisbees
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted May 31, 2022 4:50 PM CDT
Stock photo of an alligator in a lake.   (Getty Images / Sigena Semmling)

(Newser) – Florida police believe a man who was searching for a Frisbee in a lake at a Largo park may have been killed by an alligator. The unidentified 47-year-old man was found dead Tuesday morning in John S. Taylor Park. Largo police say that despite there being "no swimming" signs posted at the park's Taylor Lake, "detectives believe the victim was looking for frisbees in the water and a gator was involved." Florida Fish and Wildlife trappers were sent to the scene and are currently working to remove a "nearby" alligator. Once they succeed in doing so, they'll attempt to determine if it was responsible for the man's death, reports NBC News.

WFLA reports it wouldn't mark the first such incident at the park. In June 2020, a 40-year-old man who entered the same lake looking for Frisbees suffered an alligator bite to the face while he was in waist-deep water. He managed to free himself and survived. Largo police said that attack happened at 5am, and that the man had been known to enter the water there to collect discs, which are used to play disc golf. The Tampa Bay Times reports a disc golf course is situated next to the lake. The discs used to play the game retail for upwards of $30, and locals told WFLA last year that stray ones that are found can be sold back to local shops for $3 each. (Read more strange stuff stories.)

