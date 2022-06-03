You Find $36K Inside Free Couch. Now What?

(Newser) – California's Vicky Umodu has provided everyone with an ethical yardstick: She found $36,000 in cash hidden in a couch she picked up for free on Craigslist—and immediately returned the money, reports People. As it turns out, nobody would have been the wiser had she quietly kept the windfall. ABC7 reports that the San Bernardino County woman picked up a pair of couches and a matching chair from the website, all of which were being given away by a family after the death of a relative.

Once home, Umodo noticed that one of the couch cushions was a little lumpy and discovered several envelopes stuffed with the cash tucked inside it. She tells the ABC station it never occurred to her to keep the money. Umodo called the family and returned it, and she received a $2,200 reward she'll put toward a new refrigerator. "I was not expecting a dime from him, I was not," she says.