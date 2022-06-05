Top Gun Loses Little After Debut

(Newser) – Top Gun: Maverick continued to soar in its second weekend, dropping just 32% from its opening with $86 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. The Paramount Pictures release, with Tom Cruise reprising his role from the 1986 original, is holding steadier than any film of its kind has before, the AP reports. Its modest drop—50% to 65% is more typical for blockbusters—is the smallest decline for a movie that opened above $100 million. Top Gun: Maverick debuted with $124 million last weekend, scoring Cruise's biggest opening yet.

Overseas, director Joseph Kosinski's film is performing even better. In 64 overseas markets, Top Gun: Maverick dipped only 20% in its second weekend with $81.7 million. Riding stellar word of mouth, terrific reviews and a global promotional tour, the film already has grossed $548.6 million worldwide, making it easily one the biggest hits of Cruise's career. In domestic ticket sales—$291.6 million thus far—the Top Gun sequel already ranks as the 59-year-old's best performer. While Top Gun: Maverick is unlikely to match the $1.89 billion worldwide of Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: No Way Home, the biggest box-office smash of the pandemic, Cruise and company have been hailed for leading the final push in the recovery of movie theaters. Paramount delayed its release two years.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.