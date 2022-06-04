Storm Floods Florida Streets

(Newser) – The storm system that made landfall in Mexico as Hurricane Agatha has reached Florida, bringing heavy rain and winds and flooding roads on Saturday. Officials in Miami, where downtown streets flooded overnight, warned residents not to try to drive or walk through the standing water, the Orlando Sentinel reports. Many cars became stuck when drivers attempted to plow through the flooding. "This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation," officials warned residents, per the AP. The storm will be known as Alex if it reaches tropical storm levels, which could happen late Saturday.

Heavy rainfall in Cuba from the storm caused landslides and damaged homes. At least two people were killed, officials said. Forecasters expect the system to pick up speed in Florida as it turns east-northeast on Sunday, heading into the Atlantic before turning east on Monday night. Ten inches or so of rain could fall in parts of South Florida, including the Keys, the National Hurricane Center said; downtown Miami had received 11 inches by 9am Saturday, per WTVJ. Osceola, Brevard, and Polk counties appear likely to be hit hard, forecasters said. (Read more flooding stories.)