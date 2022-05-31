WWE Fans Don't Like Name the Rock's Daughter Is Using

(Newser) – Simone Johnson—as in, Simone "daughter of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson" Johnson—is following in her dad's footsteps, but not using his name. That last bit has some WWE fans upset. Johnson, 20, was signed by the professional wrestling organization in 2020 but has not yet made her wrestling debut due to a knee injury. On Sunday, apparently in preparation for that debut, the fourth-generation wrestler changed her Twitter name to Ava Raine, which will be her professional wrestling name—and received a bit of pushback in response, USA Today repots.

"If anyone has wrestling lineage they should use it. We all know it, it’s there on the internet for anyone to find - just use it…" reads one sample tweet; others responded along the same lines, wondering why the name doesn't have a clear connection to the Rock. Johnson was quick to respond—"i beg of you guys to find a new joke. anything," she tweeted in response to someone joking that her name should have been "The Pebble"—and later added, "i could build my entire career around my father & people would still bash me anyway." But she also thanked the fans who supported her, like one who pointed out: "The Rock himself used his dad's and Grandfather's name, 'Rocky Maivia' when he started, to prove his 3rd generation pedigree and people hated him. Most hated Face in a generation, when he became 'The Rock' he blew up." (Read more WWE stories.)