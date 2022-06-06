Nevada Makes a Move Against Assault Weapons

(Newser) – The issue of gun safety remains in the headlines after at least nine mass shootings in the US over the weekend left 13 people dead and more than 50 injured. Axios rounds up details on seven shootings in Philadelphia; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Mesa, Arizona; Summerton, South Carolina; Phoenix; Macon, Georgia, and West Texas. The outlet's list doesn't include a deadly shooting at a graduation party near Richmond, Virginia. And CNN has another in Omaha, Nebraska. Related:

Nevada: The state's Democratic treasurer says Nevada will divest itself from manufacturers of assault weapons, reports the Reno Gazette Journal. "Investments are fundamentally a plan for the future, and it's time Nevada started investing in a better future where our children aren't slaughtered in classrooms," says Zach Conine. Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New York City are among the municipalities that already have done so. The move will impact less than 1% of the state's $49 billion portfolio.