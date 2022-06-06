At Least 5 Gunmen Involved in Philadelphia Mass Shooting

(Newser) – Police have confirmed there were multiple gunmen during the shooting on Philadelphia's South Street that left three dead and 11 hurt Saturday night, but they have not yet identified any suspects. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, police say it was about 11pm when two men dressed in black ran down streets near the area firing handguns; no one was injured in that incident, but as police were responding to it, three men got into a fistfight on South Street around 11:30pm and two of them pulled guns and started shooting at each other. Chaos ensued in the crowded entertainment district, and at least three other people fired guns, some of them into the crowds gathered outside. Five guns were involved.

One of the men involved in the fistfight-turned-shootout was killed and the other was critically injured, but the rest of the victims were bystanders. The dead have been identified as Kristopher Minners, 22, and Alexis Quinn, 27, who were bystanders, and Gregory "Japan" Jackson, 34, one of the men allegedly involved in the fight. Of those wounded, four were 17 years old; two were 18; two were 20; and the rest were 23, 43, and 69. Another person was injured by shattered glass, CBS Philadelphia reports. Officers exchanged fire with one of the shooters not involved in the initial fight, likely wounding him, but he was not captured, nor were any of the other alleged shooters beyond the two injured and killed. South Street was closed to pedestrians and vehicles Sunday night, but people were still gathering at one bar that refused to shut down.