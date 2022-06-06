(Newser) – June is Pride Month, and as LawnStarter notes, "Everyone wants the American dream—a home in a safe and supportive community—including LGBTQ people." That's why the site looked at 200 of the country's largest cities to see which ones qualify as LGBTQ-friendly, factoring in 19 metrics in six main categories: equality (including throughout the municipality and statewide); community support (resources, support groups, charities, number of same-sex households, etc.); affordability; safety, including the number of sexual orientation- and gender-related hate crimes; health care access specific to the LGBTQ community; and pride readiness, in the form of events, accommodations, and bars and clubs. San Francisco emerged as the No. 1 pick. The top 10:

San Francisco Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Orlando, Fla. Seattle Pittsburgh Atlanta Portland, Ore. Richmond, Va. Denver Providence, RI