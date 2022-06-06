Amber Heard's Sister Offers Support After Verdict

(Newser) – Amber Heard's sister is sticking by her after the verdict in the Johnny Depp defamation case. Whitney Henriquez, who testified in support of her sister during the six-week trial, issued a statement on Instagram Sunday, reports People. "I still stand with you, sissy. Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can't speak to the things that happen behind closed doors," she said. Heard said she was "heartbroken" last week after the seven-member Virginia jury ruled that she had defamed Depp and awarded him over $10 million in damages.

Heard, who had countersued, was awarded $2 million after the jury decided she had been defamed by a Depp lawyer's claim that her abuse allegations were a hoax. "We knew that this was going to be an uphill battle and that the cards were stacked against us," Henriquez wrote. "But you stood up and spoke out regardless." Henriquez spent time living with Depp and Heard during their ill-fated relationship. During the trial, she testifed that she witnessed a 2015 physical altercation between Heard and Depp in which she was also hit.

By the time a bodyguard broke it up, "Johnny had already grabbed Amber by the hair with one hand and was whacking her repeatedly in the face with the other," she testified, per Vanity Fair. "I am so honored to testify for you, and I would do it a million times over because I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side," Henriquez said in the Instagram post. She added: "I'm so sorry that it wasn't reflected in the decision made by this jury, but I will never give up on you, and neither will anyone who stands with you." Heard is planning to appeal.