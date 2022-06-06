Kate Bush 'Thrilled' by Song's Use in Stranger Things

(Newser) – Kate Bush's 1985 song "Running Up That Hill" plays an important role in the new season of Stranger Things—and the British singer is thrilled that the song has gotten a boost from fans who weren't even born when it was first released, CNN reports. "You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix. It features the song, 'Running Up That Hill 'which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show—I love it too!" she said in a rare statement issued on her website.

"Because of this, 'Running Up That Hill' is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. It's all really exciting!" Bush continued, thanking fans and adding: "I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July." The song had an 8,700% increase in global streams in the week after the release of the first seven episodes of the new Stranger Things season and is currently No. 1 in Spotify's Top 50 US streaming chart, per the Hollywood Reporter. The song is also on course to re-enter the Billboard Hot 100 chart at a higher position than it achieved in 1985, the AV Club notes.