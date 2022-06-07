3 Precedents Don't Bode Well for Johnson

(Newser) – After surviving a no-confidence vote on Monday, Boris Johnson put the best possible face on things. The British prime minister called it an "extremely good, positive, conclusive, decisive result," one that would allow him to "move on," per the Guardian. What Johnson glossed over is that 41% of lawmakers in his own Conservative party have lost faith in him, and most of the post-mortems on the vote suggest he's still in big political trouble.

Precedent: Yes, Johnson will remain as prime minister. But Katy Balls notes in the New York Times that predecessor Theresa May survived her own no-confidence vote by an even bigger margin but was forced to resign six months later. Margaret Thatcher stepped down within days of her no-confidence victory, and while John Major remained in office after his, he and his party were destroyed in the general election two years later.