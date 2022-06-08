27-Year-Old Son of General Hospital Stars Found Dead in Parking Lot

Harrison Wagner's cause of death has not been revealed
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 8, 2022 3:00 AM CDT
In this Aug. 5, 2011 file photo, actor Jack Wagner arrives for the Shooting Stars Benefit in London.   (AP Photo/Jonathan Short, file)

(Newser) – The son of soap opera stars Jack and Kristina Wagner has died at age 27. Harrison Wagner's body was found in a North Hollywood parking lot around 5am Monday. No cause or manner of death has yet been released; an autopsy is pending, People reports. Police say no foul play is currently suspected, E! News reports. Jack and Kristina Wagner, of General Hospital fame, got married in 1993 and split up in 2006, though they remain friendly. They also share a 31-year-old son, and Jack has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Kristina Wagner had on May 20 posted on Instagram about her last trip with her sons to the family's ranch. "A bittersweet farewell to the place we called Wagner Ranch for 25 years," she wrote. "The prickly beauty of the high desert and a landscape surrounded by national forests always reminded us that there is peace when you are willing to look for it. Oh Ranch, it’s time to part. We’ll miss you so much with our heartwarming memories. We know that there are many opportunities for joy ahead." Harrison's final Instagram post was from two days later. "Focus. YOU are left with YOU and your thoughts," he wrote. (Read more obituary stories.)

