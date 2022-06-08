Here's Who Will Be Playing Madonna in Biopic

(Newser) – Sources tell Variety, People, Deadline, and other outlets that Julia Garner has been offered the role of Madonna in a Universal Pictures biopic about the iconic singer, and that she's expected to accept. Garner, 28, has for months been seen as the favorite to play the Material Girl, and has been rumored to be the frontrunner amid more than a dozen candidates during a reportedly "grueling" audition process involving "boot camp"-style singing, dancing, and acting work. Madonna herself, 63, will produce and direct the film, which will trace the early days of her music career through the 1990 hit "Vogue," the Daily Beast reports. She also co-wrote it with Diablo Cody and Erin Cressida Wilson.

When the project, for which no timeline or target date has been released, was first announced, Madonna said she hoped to "convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer—a human being, trying to make her way in this world. The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It's essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision." Garner is known for her roles as scammer Anna Sorokin in Inventing Anna and Ruth Langmore in Ozark. Billboard reports that the social media reaction to her reported casting was overjoyed. Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox is reportedly in talks to play Debi Mazar, Madonna's longtime friend.