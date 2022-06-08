Jared Kushner on Election Night: 'We're Moving to Miami'

(Newser) – Books offering new details about the actions of the Trump family in the wake of the 2020 election keep coming, and the latest nugget focuses on Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. In the New York Times, Peter Baker reports that neither believed Donald Trump's claims about a stolen election, so much so that on the very night of the election, Kushner told his wife, "We're moving to Miami." They were convinced Joe Biden had won and decided not to join the former president's public fight to prove otherwise, according to Baker's account, which says this decision "opened a vacuum around the president that was filled by conspiracy theorists like Rudolph W. Giuliani and Sidney Powell."

The story is fairly critical of Kushner in particular, saying that his decision to bail on his role as senior adviser at "the most consequential moment of the Trump presidency" was "the final act in the myth that Mr. Kushner would be the moderating force on a president who resisted moderation." In those final weeks of the presidency, Kushner instead put his White House focus on Mideast deal-making, something that may have paid off for him personally, writes Baker. The story is based on research for The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021, a book due in September by Baker and Susan Glasser of the New Yorker. Read the full story.