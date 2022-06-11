(Newser) – Sunday is Russia Day, and along with the festivities celebrating the country's independence, citizens in some locations will be able to grab a cheeseburger and fries where their old McDonald's used to stand. Reuters reports that 15 of the fast-food giant's former restaurants—shuttered earlier this year after the brand exited Russia due to the war in Ukraine—will open Sunday under a rebrand, though it's not yet clear what the eatery's new name will be. What has been revealed is the updated restaurant's new logo, which features a hamburger patty and two french fries in the shape of the letter "M," against a green background. The Guardian notes that some are already criticizing the logo, comparing it to Marriott's.

Russian media reports that the country's patent office received from the new restaurant chain a list of suggested names, among them "Fun and Tasty" and "The Same One," per Insider. The RIA Novosti news agency reports that the McDonald's app in Russia has been renamed "My Burger," though the company says that's just a placeholder. Among the locations set for a grand opening Sunday is the one in Moscow's Pushkin Square, which was the site of the first McDonald's to open in Russia in 1990. McDonald's announced last month it was selling its restaurants in Russia to businessman Alexander Govor, who says he hopes to open all 850 of the former McDonald's restaurants within the next two months, as well as expand to open even more down the line. (Read more McDonald's stories.)