Ozzy Osbourne's Surgery Will 'Determine the Rest of His Life'

(Newser) – Ozzy Osbourne is undergoing an apparently very serious surgery Monday, according to the rocker's wife, Sharon, though she didn't offer any details. "He has a very major operation on Monday, and I have to be there," Sharon Osbourne, 69, said on her UK talk show, per Fox News. "It’s really going to determine the rest of his life." She said she was returning to Los Angeles to be with him during the procedure. Ozzy Osbourne, 73, has had a number of health issues in recent years, and in May talked about the ongoing consequences of a 2003 bike accident, ETOnline reports.

"I’m just waiting on some more surgery on my neck," he said at the time. "I can’t walk properly these days. I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road." He was also diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2020, and he and his wife both had COVID-19 this year. Sharon Osbourne said that she hopes the couple will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary in July, and a new grandchild their son Jack is expecting soon, but "it depends on everything with Ozzy." (Read more Ozzy Osbourne stories.)