TikTok Star Found Dead Hours After Disturbing Post

A popular TikTok influencer was found dead Thursday, hours after a concerning post he shared on the social media site. Cooper Noriega posted a video of himself in bed overlaid with the text, "who else b thinking they gon d!€ young af." It was captioned, "or dis j me." The 19-year-old, who had more than 1.7 million followers, had been open about his struggles with mental health and addiction, Deadline reports. He was also popular on YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram. He was found dead in a mall parking lot in Burbank, California, the LA-area city where he lived, but the cause of death remains under investigation, BuzzFeed reports. TMZ reports a passerby called 911 to report him unconscious, and emergency responders could not revive him. He was not in a vehicle and there were no obvious signs of trauma, per the gossip site.

Noriega had recently started a channel on the chat network Discord strictly for discussing mental health. "One of the many things I've learned while struggling with addiction was that surrounding yourself with negative people will only bring you down," he wrote about it. "For that reason, this discord is meant to bring us all together and create a safe space where people can vent and help others through their tough times." Yahoo Entertainment rounds up some of the emotional reaction to Noriega's death. "Love you man. Always the light of every room you're in. I know you're shining bright up there," wrote Blake Gray.