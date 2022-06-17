What Critics Think About the Buzz Lightyear Movie

(Newser) – Buzz Lightyear breaks out of the Toy Story franchise to showcase the adventure that led to him becoming an action figure in Lightyear, the Disney-Pixar film in theaters Friday. From director and co-writer Angus MacLane, it finds Buzz (voiced by Chris Evans, not Tim Allen) and friends trapped on a distant, forbidding planet. In an effort to escape, Buzz takes hyperspeed test flights that keep him essentially ageless while his friends grow old. Here's what critics are saying:

It "works primarily as a fairly likable action vehicle mixed with a familiar rumination on what defines a life, without rising into that top tier of Pixar fare its predecessors occupied," writes Brian Lowry at CNN. Evans is "the perfect choice to voice this version of Buzz Lightyear," though he doesn't steal the show. That honor goes to a robot cat named Sox, who Lowry calls "the most consistently pleasing addition."

Sox, voiced by Pixar animator and sometimes voice actor Peter Sohn, "steals every scene he's in," writes Alan Zilberman at the Washington Post. But he's "the only character who makes much of an impression." Still, "the special effects can be exhilarating" as when one character "considers the vast void of space at a crucial moment." Zilberman also applauds that the film "takes friendship and diversity seriously."