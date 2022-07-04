10 Most, Least Patriotic States

(Newser) – Happy Independence Day, especially to residents of Alaska, 2022's most patriotic state in the US. To calculate the list, WalletHub looked at 13 metrics related to military engagement and civic engagement, including: the share of adults who vote; rates of participation in volunteer activities, groups, organizations, AmeriCorps, or Peace Corps; jury participation rates; average number of military enlistees per year; and share of active-duty military, veterans, and military reservists. Overall, blue states were found to be slightly more patriotic than red states. The top and bottom 10, starting with most patriotic, and their score on a 100-point scale:

Alaska, 65.57 Montana, 61.46 Virginia, 58.97 North Dakota, 58.43 Oregon, 56.42 Maryland, 56.25 Hawaii, 55.26 Vermont, 54.77 New Hampshire, 54.23 Iowa, 52.76

And the bottom of the list:



Louisiana, 35.15 Pennsylvania, 34.80 Alabama, 34.67 Indiana, 34.43 Connecticut, 34.10 Massachusetts, 32.67 Florida, 32.13 Rhode Island, 31.78 New York, 30.95 Arkansas, 28.62