10 Most, Least Patriotic States

Happy Independence Day, especially to residents of Alaska, 2022's most patriotic state in the US. To calculate the list, WalletHub looked at 13 metrics related to military engagement and civic engagement, including: the share of adults who vote; rates of participation in volunteer activities, groups, organizations, AmeriCorps, or Peace Corps; jury participation rates; average number of military enlistees per year; and share of active-duty military, veterans, and military reservists. Overall, blue states were found to be slightly more patriotic than red states. The top and bottom 10, starting with most patriotic, and their score on a 100-point scale:
- Alaska, 65.57
- Montana, 61.46
- Virginia, 58.97
- North Dakota, 58.43
- Oregon, 56.42
- Maryland, 56.25
- Hawaii, 55.26
- Vermont, 54.77
- New Hampshire, 54.23
- Iowa, 52.76
And the bottom of the list:
- Louisiana, 35.15
- Pennsylvania, 34.80
- Alabama, 34.67
- Indiana, 34.43
- Connecticut, 34.10
- Massachusetts, 32.67
- Florida, 32.13
- Rhode Island, 31.78
- New York, 30.95
- Arkansas, 28.62
"A patriot is someone who can see the flaw, inequities, and injustices in one's country and do what they can to address and rectify them," says professor Suzanne M. Chod, one of the experts interviewed by WalletHub. "A patriot is someone who is committed enough to one’s country to want to make it better for everyone, especially those who have had the least access to the benefits or privileges a country promises." See the complete list here
