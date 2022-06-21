Dow Jumps 500 Points, but Is It a 'Dead Cat'?

(Newser) – The stock market was making big moves again on Tuesday, but this time in a direction that should make investors happy. The Dow jumped more than 500 points in early trading on Tuesday to reclaim its 30,000 threshold. The rise of 1.6% was eclipsed by the benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq, each of which were up more than 2%. As the Wall Street Journal notes, this comes after the market suffered its worst week in two years last week. (The US markets were closed Monday for the June 19th federal holiday.) The uptick applies to cryptocurrency as well, with bitcoin back above 21,000, up 19% from its weekend lows.

The big question: Will the rally last? Two views: