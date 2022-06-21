Hospital Reminds Desperate Kenyans It Won't Buy Kidneys

(Newser) – With the price of food and other necessities soaring, a hospital has found it necessary to remind desperate Kenyans that they shouldn't try to raise money by selling an organ. "How much for my kidney?" is now the question most often posted to Kenyatta National Hospital, a Facebook post said, per CNN. "Please note that organ sale is strictly prohibited and illegal," the hospital answered. "You can only donate out of free will." More directly, the hospital posted that it doesn't buy kidneys.

The nation's cost of living crisis has been exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Wheat shipments haven't been allowed out of Ukraine, causing shortages and driving prices up. The response among African nations to the war has been divided, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the African Union on Monday to ask for more support. "This war may seem very distant to you and your countries," he said, per the BBC. "But the food prices that are catastrophically rising have already brought [the war] to the homes of millions of African families." Zelensky said his government is negotiating to free up the grain and fertilizer shipments stopped by a Russian blockade.