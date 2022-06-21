Georgia Secretary of State: 'Numbers Don't Lie'

(Newser) – Tuesday's Jan. 6 panel hearing focused on former President Donald Trump's pressure on state officials to overturn his election loss—especially in Georgia, where he urged Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" 11,780 votes that could reverse President Biden's win. "There were not the votes to find," Raffensperger testified, per the AP. He said officials investigated almost 300 allegations of voter fraud and found nothing to back up Trump's claims. "The numbers are the numbers. The numbers don’t lie," Raffensperger, a Republican, said.

"Every single allegation we checked, we ran down the rabbit trail to make sure that our numbers were accurate," but Trump didn't seem interested in hearing the truth, Raffensperger said. He said Trump clamed there were 66,000 underage voters, but "we found that there was actually zero," the Washington Post reports. He testified that 28,000 Georgia voters skipped the presidential race but voted for other Republicans down the ballot. "The Republican congressmen ended up getting 33,000 more votes than President Trump," he said. "And that’s why President Trump came up short."

Raffensperger and other officials also told the hearing about threats they had received, especially after Trump falsely alleged that their behavior had been criminal. Raffensperger said his daughter-in-law's home was broken into and his wife received "disgusting" and "sexualized" threats. Former election worker Shaye Freeman Moss said her life had been "turned upside down" by a harassment campaign after Trump and Rudy Giuliani targeted her with a conspiracy theory, claiming video showed her mother had passed her a USB drive while they were counting votes, the Hill reports. "I don't want to go anywhere. I second guess everything I do," she said. "It's affected my life in a major way. In every way. All because of lies." She said her mother had actually passed her a "ginger mint."