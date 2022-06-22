(Newser) – The US Marshals Service wins this week's prize for persistence. The law enforcement agency has a new APB out for a trio of notorious escaped inmates, even though it's now been more than six decades since they busted out and they'd all be well into their 90s. Those famous fugitives: Frank Morris, John Anglin, and Clarence Anglin, who escaped from the former maximum-security Alcatraz penitentiary in June 1962 and were never found. The New York Daily News reports the US Marshals Service has now released age-progressed images of the three men, though many have long presumed they drowned in San Francisco Bay during their escape from the federal prison. No bodies were ever found, however, and so now, on the 60th anniversary of their escape, there's a renewed push to track them down.

The three men, in prison for bank robberies, fooled prison guards by placing fake heads in their beds and crawling onto the prison roof through a shaft they'd dug in a utility corridor. There were some hints that the men survived: a raft they possibly used may have been found on another island in the bay, and a car was stolen the night they busted out. "They were able to do what no one else has done which is to get completely off the island and never be found—if they lived," Deputy US Marshal Michael Dyke told ABC7 in 2016. And he thinks they "probably" did live, per a 2011 interview with CBS News, reports People. Retired FBI agent Abel Pena says the release of the age-progressed images suggests maybe there's a newly credible tip that the men survived the escape and that at least one of them may still be alive.

"I think it's interesting that they would release them today," he tells ABC7 of the images. "It's rare in the sense that they've come this late, but it's better late than never." The news outlet notes the FBI gave up its own search after nearly 20 years and handed off the probe to the US Marshals Service, which has been leading the investigation now for more than 40 years. And it doesn't look like the agency is giving up anytime soon. "The ongoing ... investigation of the 1962 escape from Alcatraz federal prison serves as a warning to fugitives," the agency said in a statement, per the Daily News. "That regardless of time, we will continue to look for you and bring you to justice." (More on the famous breakout here.)