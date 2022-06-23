(Newser) – Royal families tend to be mired in tradition, to the point that even small changes in the status quo garner international attention. That's why Queen Elizabeth's latest surprise move is making headlines worldwide: She's gotten a post-Platinum Jubilee haircut, dumping her signature structured 'do for trimmed-back strands. Page Six reports that the 96-year-old monarch was first spotted with her new hairstyle, which it describes as "noticeably shorter at the sides and back," in photos released Wednesday by Windsor Castle, with the royal family's official Instagram account also posting one.

People reports that the last time the queen was seen with her longer locks was on June 2. Meanwhile, Cosmopolitan notes the comments coming in on the queen's new look were mostly positive. "Her Majesty looks wonderful!" one commenter noted on the Instagram post. Many other comments offered heart or applause emoji. Longtime royal aide Angela Kelly has written in the past about taking on the tense task during the pandemic of styling and trimming the queen's hair, though it's not clear if Kelly is the one who gave her the latest snip.

"During the first two weeks, I was shaking," Kelly wrote in her book The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser, and the Wardrobe. Kelly noted that as she became more confident as a hairdresser, the queen "started shouting at me, 'Don't do that, do it this way. That's right, you've got it, don't change it.'" Kelly, who revealed she would have to use an entire can of hairspray "to make sure it lasted the week," also wrote she would often have a gin and tonic waiting for her after the stressful hair-styling sessions. (Read more Queen Elizabeth II stories.)