Cops: Teens Broke Into $8M Mansion for Wild Party

Police in Florida are trying to track down teenagers who broke into an $8 million mansion for a wild party that included a boxing match in the foyer. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says up to 200 young people were at the party in Santa Rosa Beach, which was broken up by officers after a noise complaint early Saturday, USA Today reports. Police say most partygoers had left the mansion by the time officers arrived, but they have identified some teens from posts on Snapchat and Instagram. Police say they are trying to identify the people who broke in to the home—and advertised the party in flyers five days in advance.

"An open house party is against the law. An open house party in a home you break into is a burglary," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post, sharing numerous videos of the party. "Before anyone says, this is just 'kids being kids,' we want you to ask yourself how you would feel if your home was ransacked and your sense of peace and security was taken from you." Police say numerous items were stolen or damaged during the party, WPTV reports. The homeowners were out of town at the time with their two youngest children, ages 5 and 10. They say their two older children, ages 15 and 20, don't go to school in Florida and didn't know the teens at the party.

The home is owned by an oil executive and his wife. She calls the break-in and party a "complete violation." "They were in every single one of our beds," she tells Fox. "They were in all my children's beds, they were in our bed. There were footprints in our bathtub." She says partygoers stole her 10-year-old son's sneakers and ransacked her 5-year-old daughter's playroom. "They were trying on my clothes, my shoes, my swimsuit," she says. "They stole my handbags." She says the stolen items include a $1,500 bottle of wine. Police say they are trying to determine how party organizers knew the home would be empty.