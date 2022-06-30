Suspect in Star Cyclist's Murder Is Caught

(Newser) – A woman accused of killing a star cyclist is in custody after six weeks as a fugitive. US Marshals say Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, was tracked to a hostel in Costa Rica and taken into custody, reports KVUE. She is now awaiting deportation to the US. Investigators say Armstrong fatally shot 24-year-old pro cyclist Moriah Wilson in Austin in May, per the Austin American-Statesman. The alleged motive is jealousy: Wilson had gone swimming earlier that day with Armstrong's boyfriend, pro cyclist Colin Strickland.

Authorities say Armstrong went on the run after being confronted the day after the murder with video showing a vehicle similar to hers at the home where Wilson was shot. Armstrong allegedly sold that vehicle and used the money to fly out of the country, possibly under a fake identity. She faces charges of murder and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. Rewards totaling $21,000 were offered for information leading to Armstrong's capture, but it was not immediately clear if the money would be claimed. (Read more Kaitlin Armstrong stories.)