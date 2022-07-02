(Newser) – On Wednesday, Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested for felony domestic violence, and on Friday, his wife headed to Instagram to weigh in on what's been going on. Mychelle Johnson posted a series of photos showing apparent injuries from the alleged attack, which the LAPD says took place on Monday, as well as what seems to be a hospital discharge form that notes Johnson was the "adult victim of physical abuse by male partner" and suffered "assault by strangulation." The document lays out Johnson's injuries, which include a concussion, rib contusion, neck muscle strain, multiple bruises, and a broken nose.

"I hate that it has come to this but I can't be silent anymore," Johnson writes in the post, without ever naming her 24-year-old husband directly, per CNN. "I've allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life." The AP notes Johnson shares two young children with Bridges. Also included with the Instagram post is a cellphone video, apparently of one of those children, speaking to an unidentified woman and seeming to detail what happened during the alleged assault. "Daddy choked Mommy," the little boy says in the clip, adding that his father threw his mother's phone and shoes out the window "because he wasn't being nice."

"It hurts, everything hurts, this situation hurts, most importantly I'm scared and hurting for my kids who were witness to everything," Johnson writes. Bridges is a restricted free agent, and before his arrest, the Hornets had indicated they were interested in re-signing him. Now, a statement from the team: "The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges. We are in the process of gathering additional information." Official charges against Bridges are for "intimate partner violence with injury." Jail records show he's since been released from custody on $130,000 bail. His next court date is set for July 20.