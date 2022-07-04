Police Say Parade Shooter Fired From Rooftop

(Newser) – Police in Illinois have released a description of the gunman believed to have killed at least six people at a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago suburb. Highland Park police say the suspect is a white male, 18 to 20 years old, with a slight build and long black hair, NBC Chicago reports. Lake County Sgt. Christopher Covelli says the suspect used a rifle to fire on the parade from a rooftop. "Investigators are very, very quickly working to try to identify who this person is, and try to figure out where he's at," Covelli says.

"We're asking everybody to stay indoors. Stay vigilant right now," Covelli says. "By all means, at this point, this appears to be completely random." Police say the shooter was wearing a white or light blue T-shirt. They have asked anybody with video of the incident to provide it to authorities. Dozens of injured people were taken to local hospitals, most with gunshot wounds but a few with injuries sustained in the chaos after the shooting began and hundreds of people fled. Adrienne Drell tells the Chicago Sun-Times that she was watching the parade when she saw a high school marching band start to run. "There's panic in the whole town," she says. "Everyone is just stunned beyond belief."