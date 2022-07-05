Yoga Habit Led Marshals to Suspect in Cyclist's Killing

(Newser) – Among other things, Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of using someone else's passport to leave America and enter Costa Rica. Authorities said as much, previously stating the suspect in the fatal shooting of bicyclist Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson used a "fraudulent passport" to fly from Newark to San Jose, Costa Rica on May 18. Inside Edition spoke with Zachary Paulsen, who said he was present when Armstrong was arrested in the beach town of Santa Teresa after 43 days on the run. The network reports he showed them her passport, which was left in a locker, and said that a second passport in her sister Christine's name was also recovered, as was a receipt for $6,350 in plastic surgery. "[She had] a bandage on her nose and she had blood in her nostrils," Paulsen said.

Armstrong is described as a yoga teacher and real estate agent, and Deputy Marshal Brandon Filla said at a press conference that her yoga practice is what helped lead authorities to her. The Houston Chronicle cites US Marshals who say a major avenue for tracking Armstrong was looking into whether she had registered for classes at local yoga studios in Costa Rica. "We knew she was going to be associated with some type of yoga studio," says Filla. "When foreign officials arrived at that yoga studio, they did find a handwritten login that was the same alias that she was going by when she traveled to Costa Rica. Once they developed that pattern, it really opened up things and they quickly closed in on Kaitlin Armstrong." (Read more Kaitlin Armstrong stories.)