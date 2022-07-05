Police: Parade Shooting Was Planned Weeks in Advance

(Newser) – Authorities provided an update Tuesday on the investigation into Monday's parade shooting in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, but the big question continues to elude them—why? "We have no information to suggest at this point it was racially motivated, motivated by religion, or any other protected status," said Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, per the New York Times. While Newser is focusing its coverage on the victims and other aspects of the aftermath, this file encompasses what is currently known about the suspect, identified by police as 21-year-old Robert E. Crimo III:



Planning: Though the motive at the moment is unknown, the suspect appears to have planned the attack "for several weeks," said Covelli, per CNN. Crimo is in custody, but charges are still pending as investigators accumulate evidence.