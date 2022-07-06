Amazon Prime Rolls Out a Big 'Thank You' to Customers

(Newser) – Amazon's 48-hour "Prime Day" doesn't kick off till Tuesday, but the company delivered a $120 gift in advance of the event to its Prime customers—and it's a tasty one. Starting Wednesday, members of the paid subscription service can receive a free year of Grubhub+, which offers unlimited free delivery on food orders over $12 through participating restaurants. Grubhub+ typically costs $9.99 per month, per a release. The offer also comes with other perks, such as order discounts and even free food. Primes members who are already Grubhub+ subscribers will still get their free year—they'll simply stop getting charged at the end of this billing cycle.

Of course, like most trial offers, you'll automatically be charged the $9.99 monthly subscription price after your year is up if you don't cancel, and if you cancel Prime at any time, the Grubhub+ advantage disappears, too. The Verge notes that the Grubhub+ offer comes three years after Amazon put an end to Amazon Restaurants, its own short-lived foray into the food-delivery arena, due to fierce competition from rivals like DoorDash and Uber Eats. Per the New York Times, the Amazon-Grubhub collaboration also gives Amazon the option to snatch up 2% of Grubhub, which could rise to as high as 15% down the road.

Other new perks announced for Prime members include an advance look at a 60-second sneak peek of Prime Video's upcoming series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which debuts Sept. 2; deals on home entertainment devices and NFL-licensed products in advance of Thursday Night Football premiering on Prime on Sept. 15; and "exclusive experiences" tied to the Ultimate Crown battle on Saturday between MrBeast and Ninja. "These exclusive offers and experiences are all about saying thank you to our members, celebrating them and then also making sure that Prime gets better every single day," Amazon Prime VP Jamil Ghani tells USA Today. (Prime members who want to activate their Grubhub+ perk can sign up here.)