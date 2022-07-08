Making Abe's Death More Jarring: That a Gun Was Used

(Newser) – One theme that keeps emerging in coverage of Shinzo Abe's fatal shooting in Japan is that gun deaths are rare in Japan. But just how rare they are—and how strict the nation's gun laws are—might still come as a surprise:

Japan had a total of 9 deaths from firearms in 2018, compared to 39,740 in the US that year, according to research by Australia's Sydney School of Public Health cited by CNN. Low rate: Japan has a population of 125 million people and one of the lowest rates of gun violence in the world, per the Guardian. As in, close to zero. Its rate of gun homicides per 100,000 people was 0.02 in 2019, compared to 4.2 for the US, according to a University of Washington survey this year.