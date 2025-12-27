15 Die When Bus Falls Into Ravine in Guatemala

An intermunicipal bus veered off a road in Guatemala and fell into a deep ravine, killing 15 passengers and injuring at least 15 others, authorities said Saturday. The nation declared three days of national mourning, the AP reports. The accident happened Friday night outside the town of Totonicapan along a route known as the Interamerican Road. Officials said it took rescue workers more than two hours to rescue injured passengers and recover the bodies of those killed at the crash site. Fifteen people were still being treated for injuries at hospitals. A firefighters spokesman said those killed were "11 men, three women and a minor."
"We are coordinating all necessary actions to assist those who have been affected," resident Bernardo Arevalo said in a social media statement. Road accidents are common in Guatemala, a mountainous country where transportation regulations are loosely enforced and where many towns and cities are connected by narrow, two-lane roads. The accident took place in an area known for dense fog, per Reuters. In October, the National Transportation Safety Obervatory, a government agency, said that 446 public transportation vehicles in the country had been involved in accidents in 2025. Those accidents resulted in 111 deaths and more than 600 people injured through October.