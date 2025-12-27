15 Die When Bus Falls Into Ravine in Guatemala

An intermunicipal bus veered off a road in Guatemala and fell into a deep ravine, killing 15 passengers and injuring at least 15 others, authorities said Saturday. The nation declared three days of national mourning, the AP reports. The accident happened Friday night outside the town of Totonicapan along a route known as the Interamerican Road. Officials said it took rescue workers more than two hours to rescue injured passengers and recover the bodies of those killed at the crash site. Fifteen people were still being treated for injuries at hospitals. A firefighters spokesman said those killed were "11 men, three women and a minor."