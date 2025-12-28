Rain Swamps Camps in Gaza

Winter rain lashed the Gaza Strip over the weekend, flooding camps with ankle-deep puddles as Palestinians displaced by two years of war attempted to stay dry in tents frayed by months of use. In the southern city of Khan Younis, blankets, and mattresses were soaked and clay ovens meant for cooking were swamped, the AP reports. Children wearing flip-flops and light clothing waded through puddles as some people used shovels to try to push water out of tents. "We drowned last night," said Majdoleen Tarabein, who was displaced from Rafah in southern Gaza. "Puddles formed, and there was a bad smell. The tent flew away. We don't know what to do or where to go."