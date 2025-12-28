Cruise Ship That Just Lost Passenger Runs Aground

The Coral Adventurer is under scrutiny again. The expedition cruise ship ran aground off Papua New Guinea on Saturday, its first trip since a voyage in which an 80-year-old passenger was left behind on a remote Australian island. She was later found dead. The vessel "experienced a grounding incident" about 18 miles from the city of Lae on PNG's eastern coast, a spokesperson said. All 80 passengers and 43 crew were reported safe, the BBC reports, and preliminary checks found no damage to the hull, with fuller inspections scheduled for Sunday.

The 12-day cruise, scheduled to end on Tuesday, is continuing for now, with no decision issued on whether the itinerary will change. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority said it received no distress call but is monitoring the situation and has offered support to PNG authorities if needed. Coral Expeditions CEO Mark Fifield said the company is "deeply sorry" and is cooperating with authorities. The Coral Adventurer already is under joint investigation by the authority and Queensland Police over the death of Suzanne Rees in October. The passenger was hiking on Lizard Island with other guests when she separated from the group to rest. That 60-day voyage was canceled and the fares refunded after her death.