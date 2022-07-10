Workplace Discovery Solves Missing Man's Disappearance

Alex Gordon fell into industrial shredder at South Carolina plant weeks ago
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 10, 2022 8:15 AM CDT
Workplace Discovery Solves Missing Man's Disappearance
   (Getty/Pornpak Khunatorn)

(Newser) – A 20-year-old employee at a recycling plant in South Carolina seemed to vanish without a trace in May. Now, the coroner in Spartanburg County has solved the mystery: Alex Gordon fell into a giant plastic shredder at the Industrial Recycling and Recovery plant in Greer, reports the State. The revelation was announced last week after minute samples of tissue were found and analyzed. "What we have tested and was positive came from under a support under the conveyor belt just after the plastic shredding machine," says coroner Rusty Clevenger, per WYFF. The sample's DNA was a match for Gordon's parents, notes WSB.

The shredder had been inspected three separate times before coroner investigators did their own check in June—and one of those first inspections was by Gordon's own father, a plant supervisor, reports the Herald-Journal. Alex Gordon had been working near the top of the machine when last seen, notes the State, which adds that the room houses several large machines and is noisy. The shredder had processed about 30 tons of plastic by the time the first inspection took place, after it was noticed Gordon was missing. The county sheriff's office is investigating, as are officials from the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration. (Read more workplace safety stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X