Letters Suggest Math Genius Plagiarized a Landmark Paper

Mathematics' great tale about the man who tamed infinity just got a messy rewrite. In Quanta Magazine , Joseph Howlett reports on newly surfaced letters that suggest Georg Cantor's landmark 1874 paper—famous for proving that some infinities are bigger than others—lifted key results from fellow German mathematician Richard Dedekind without credit. The smoking gun is a long-missing 1873 letter from Dedekind to Cantor, found in a thin blue binder at Germany's University of Halle by mathematician-turned-journalist Demian Goos. In it, Dedekind lays out a proof about algebraic numbers that later appears, nearly unchanged and under Cantor's name alone, in the paper that helped launch what's known as modern set theory.

Howlett traces how the friendship between the two men soured and how hints of the misattribution sat largely ignored for decades. "The revelation about Cantor's result doesn't undermine his legacy," writes Howlett. "He was still the first person to prove that there are more real numbers than whole ones, which is what ultimately opened up infinity to study." But it does demand a serious revision of who gets credit for one of math's foundational breakthroughs—and it speaks to Cantor's own personal weaknesses. He "was a man who did not easily connect to other people," as mathematician Karin Richter puts it. "It was very, very hard for Cantor." For the full narrative and the stakes for mathematical history, read the full story.