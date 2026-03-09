Eggshell Etchings Suggest Early Humans Knew Geometry

Early hunter-gatherers in southern Africa may have been doing more than just decorating their makeshift water bottles. A new study in the journal PLOS One suggests that engravings on 60,000-year-old ostrich eggshells—which were used to hold water—show a grasp of basic geometry, reports Smithsonian Magazine . Researchers analyzed more than 100 shell fragments from three archaeological sites in South Africa and Namibia to document what IFL Science calls the "oldest human-made geometric designs."

"We are talking about people who did not simply draw lines, but organized them according to recurring principles—parallelisms, grids, rotations, and systematic repetitions: a visual grammar in embryo," says Silvia Ferrara of the University of Bologna in a statement. (The link includes images of the shells.) More than 80% of the motifs followed consistent spatial rules, and the researchers see this kind of structured patterning as a precursor to later symbolic systems and eventually writing. The timing also is notable: People were making these designs roughly when human populations began moving out of Africa into Eurasia, a migration often linked to advances in abstract thought and planning.