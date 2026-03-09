Eggshell Etchings Suggest Early Humans Knew Geometry

Early hunter-gatherers in southern Africa may have been doing more than just decorating their makeshift water bottles. A new study in the journal PLOS One suggests that engravings on 60,000-year-old ostrich eggshells—which were used to hold water—show a grasp of basic geometry, reports Smithsonian Magazine. Researchers analyzed more than 100 shell fragments from three archaeological sites in South Africa and Namibia to document what IFL Science calls the "oldest human-made geometric designs."
"We are talking about people who did not simply draw lines, but organized them according to recurring principles—parallelisms, grids, rotations, and systematic repetitions: a visual grammar in embryo," says Silvia Ferrara of the University of Bologna in a statement. (The link includes images of the shells.) More than 80% of the motifs followed consistent spatial rules, and the researchers see this kind of structured patterning as a precursor to later symbolic systems and eventually writing. The timing also is notable: People were making these designs roughly when human populations began moving out of Africa into Eurasia, a migration often linked to advances in abstract thought and planning.