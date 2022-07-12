Actor Charged in $96K Workers' Comp Fraud

Q'orianka Kilcher of 'Yellowstone' allegedly claimed injury kept her from work, despite just finishing job
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 12, 2022 9:50 AM CDT
Actor Charged in $96K Workers' Comp Fraud
Q'orianka Kilcher arrives at the Emmy Awards on Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.   (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

(Newser) – Q'orianka Kilcher, an actor who had a breakout role as Pocahontas in 2005's The New World, is said to have collected nearly $100,000 in a case of workers' compensation fraud. The 32-year-old of North Hollywood allegedly injured her neck and right shoulder in October 2018 while working on Dora and the Lost City of Gold, a 2019 film in which she played an Inca princess. Her attorney said she was injured while riding in a production vehicle. She ultimately collected $96,838 in temporary disability benefits from October 2019 to September 2021, according to investigators with the California Department of Insurance, per KTLA.

She saw a doctor a few times initially but then stopped treatment and failed to respond to an inquiry from her employer's insurance company, the department said in a Monday release, per Variety. She went on to work as a guest star on the Paramount+ TV series Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner, from July 2019 to October of that year, during filming of the show's third season. But just five days after that job wrapped up, she allegedly reached out to the insurance company, claiming she hadn't worked for a year as a result of severe neck pain, and began collecting temporary total disability benefits, investigators found.

She was charged earlier this year with two felony counts of workers' compensation fraud and pleaded not guilty May 27. She "never intentionally accepted benefits that she did not believe she was entitled to," attorney Michael Becker tells Variety. "Third-party doctors verified her injury and entitlement to benefits" and "Ms. Kilcher was at all times candid with her doctors and treatment providers." But investigators said she was deceitful, having told a doctor that she'd been forced to turn down jobs. The doctor later said he wouldn't have approved the payments if he knew of her previous work history, the department said. (Read more fraud stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X