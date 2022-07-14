(Newser) – "There's a strong public interest in understanding ... [if] any woman is having an abortion in our state." So Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita told Fox News on Wednesday, explaining why his office will investigate the Indianapolis OB-GYN who admitted to treating a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio. Abortion is banned in Indiana after 22 weeks of pregnancy, compared with after six weeks under Ohio's law, which includes an exception for a medical emergency. The girl was reportedly six weeks and three days into the pregnancy. But Rokita, a Republican, signaled his office would investigate whether Dr. Caitlin Bernard had violated any law, including strict rules on reporting abortions and rape allegations, per Politico.

"We have this abortion activist acting as a doctor with a history of failing to report," he told Jesse Watters, per the Washington Times. "We're gathering the evidence as we speak, and we're going to fight this to the end, including looking at her licensure if she failed to report. And in Indiana it's a crime ... to intentionally not report." On Monday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost claimed there was no evidence of a report being filed in the case, which he cited as indication of a likely "fabrication," per the Columbus Dispatch. Following the arrest of a 27-year-old man in Ohio on Tuesday, however, Columbus police confirmed they were made aware of the pregnancy on June 22, more than a week before the abortion was performed June 30.

"The timeline laid out in the police testimony matches the account provided by Dr. Caitlin Bernard," the New York Times reported Wednesday. "The fact that anyone would question such a story is a testament to how out of touch lawmakers and politicians are with reality," Bernard told the outlet. In his Fox interview, Rokita faulted the Biden administration for permitting the rape suspect, alleged to be an undocumented immigrant, into the country and faulted Bernard for leaking the story—which the Washington Times reports has been reported as a possible violation of privacy rules under Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. "This girl was politicized—politicized for the gain of killing more babies," Rokita said. (Read more abortion stories.)