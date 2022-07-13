Man Charged in Rape of Girl, 10, Who Sought Abortion

(Newser) – A 27-year-old Ohio man has been charged with raping a 10-year-old girl whose resulting pregnancy made national news after it became public that she traveled to Indiana in order to obtain a legal abortion. Gershon Fuentes, of Columbus, was arrested Tuesday; police say he admitted to raping the girl at least twice. At Fuentes' Wednesday arraignment, Det. Jeffrey Huhn testified that Columbus police learned of the girl's pregnancy on June 22. He said she had an abortion in Indianapolis on June 30.

The girl was reportedly unable to undergo the procedure in Ohio because she was just days past six weeks of pregnancy, after which abortions are not legal in the state. Huhn said DNA testing is being done on the aborted remains to confirm that Fuentes impregnated the girl. Fuentes' bond was set at $2 million. The Columbus Dispatch, which reported news of the arrest, says the charges and testimony confirm a story that had been coming under increasing scrutiny.

On Monday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost told Fox News host Jesse Watters that his office hadn't heard so much as "a whisper" of a police report being filed on the 10-year-old's behalf. In an interview with the USA TODAY Network Ohio bureau on Tuesday, he said that the continued lack of confirmation made it "more likely that this is a fabrication." The Dispatch reports Yost's office on Wednesday released a one-sentence statement: "We rejoice anytime a child rapist is taken off the streets."