Coming in October: Wordle in Board Game Form

(Newser) – If you've ever found yourself wishing there was a way to play Wordle in physical, rather than digital, form, get excited. The New York Times, which now owns the uber-popular online word game, is partnering with Hasbro on "Wordle: The Party Game," coming out Oct. 1. A senior VP at Hasbro tells CNN that the toy company noticed how much people love to post their Wordle results on social media. That gave Hasbro an idea, which it took to the Times. The game was then created in less than a year, one of Hasbro's quickest launches ever. It can be pre-ordered now; it will be sold on Hasbro's website as well as at Target, Walmart, and Amazon for a suggested retail price of $19.99.

Hasbro's goal, the VP says, was to give players the quality they've come to expect, and to remain "authentic to the Wordle experience as much as possible because we want to capture what got consumers really interested in the game." Just like in the online version, players will have six chances to guess a five-letter word, with players taking turns acting as the "Wordle host" who chooses the word and marks which letters are correct on the other players' guesses. (Kotaku notes that while a word list will be provided, any word can be used.) A team version allows two people to work together to guess the word the other team has chosen, while a fast version limits the amount of time available per guess.

"To me, Wordle: The Party Game looks like it might be clunky to play in person," writes Jay Peters at the Verge. "Having to place the tiles over letters after every guess seems like it could get tedious. But I’m sure it’s quite satisfying to guess a word before the rest of your friends sitting around the table do." Christopher Livingston at PC Gamer has the same concern. "It honestly sounds a little clumsy and slow to me, with a lot of waiting around for people to write guesses and the guessers waiting for their answers to be labeled. But maybe I'm wrong! Maybe it's awesome." (Read more Wordle stories.)