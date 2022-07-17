Thor Survives Major Fall

(Newser) – The Marvel sequel Thor: Love & Thunder dropped a hefty 68% in its second weekend of release but still held the top spot at the box office, according to studio estimates Sunday, while the bestseller adaptation Where the Crawdads Sing debuted with a better-than-expected $17 million. Taika Waititi's Love and Thunder led all films with an estimated $46 million, bringing its two-week global total to $498 million, the AP reports. The sizable decline is more than most Marvel films but in line with recent releases from the Walt Disney Co. superhero studio, including Spider-Man: No Way Home (68%), Black Widow (68%) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (67%).

The best debut among the newcomers was by Sony Pictures' Where the Crawdads Sing, Olivia Newman's adaptation of Delia Owens' 2018 North Carolina-set novel. It opened well despite weak reviews (36% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes). The Reese Witherspoon-produced mystery stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as a woman who raised herself in the coastal Carolina marshlands and focuses on a murder investigation of a local celebrity. Moviegoers liked it more than critics, giving it an A- CinemaScore. It was a particularly good result for a page-to-screen drama.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

