Outcry Leads to Cancellation Hours Before Chappelle Show

Comedian moves to another Minneapolis theater
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 21, 2022 5:25 PM CDT
Outcry Leads to Cancellation Hours Before Chappelle Show
Dave Chappelle unveils a sign for Theatre for Artistic Freedom and Expression during a theater dedication ceremony honoring the comedian and actor, and to raise funds to support Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, on June 20.   (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

(Newser) – Dave Chappelle lost his stage in Minneapolis on Wednesday night, hours before showtime, when the venue decided to act on complaints from staff members and the public about the booking. "We hear you and we are sorry," First Avenue posted on social media, adding, "We are not just a black box with people in it, and we understand that First Ave is not just a room, but meaningful beyond our walls." The ongoing issue is the comedian's transgender jokes, the Washington Post reports, which some advocates say could inspire violence against LGBTQ people.

Chappelle was scheduled to perform at another theater in town, the Varsity, on Thursday and Friday, and First Avenue said his Wednesday show would be moved there, as well. Dozens of protesters demonstrated outside the Varsity Theater on Wednesday night, chanting and holding signs saying, "Transphobia isn't a joke." Chappelle joked about the protesters during his show but also asked the audience to keep supporting First Avenue, which was included in Prince's film Purple Rain. "It's an important place for our culture," Chappelle said. First Avenue acknowledged that not everyone would agree with its cancellation, a backlash to the backlash. "You are welcome to send feedback," First Avenue posted. The comedian's representatives did not immediately comment, per Variety. (Read more Dave Chappelle stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X