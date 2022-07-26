Biden Rips Trump Over Jan. 6 to Law Enforcement

(Newser) – Building on the revelations of the House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol, President Biden denounced former President Donald Trump on Monday for holing up in a White House dining room "while brave law enforcement officers" tried to fight off an out-of-control mob. And Biden delivered the message to a meeting of law enforcement executives, Deadline reports. On Jan. 6, 2021, Biden said, as Trump watched on TV, "The Capitol Police, the DC Metropolitan Police, other law enforcement agencies were attacked and assaulted before our very eyes. Speared, sprayed, stomped on, brutalized."

Trump resisted pleas to tell his supporters to stop the violence, per CNN. "Donald Trump lacked the courage to act," Biden told a Florida meeting of the National Association of Black Law Enforcement Executives in a virtual address, a rare forceful and direct attack on his predecessor. "We relied on law enforcement to save our democracy," Biden said. The president also contrasted Trump's professed support for law enforcement with his conduct on Jan. 6, per Deadline.

"You can't be pro-insurrection and pro-cop," Biden said in his speech. "You can't be pro-insurrection and pro-democracy. You can't be pro-insurrection and pro-American." Trump is scheduled to deliver a speech Tuesday centered on law and order to the America First Policy Institute in Washington, a mile and a half from the Capitol. Trump's team told NBC News that the House committee's findings won't make that awkward. "His remarks will highlight the policy failures of Democrats, while laying out an America First vision for public safety," a spokesman said. (Read more President Biden stories.)