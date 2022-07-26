Samantha Bee's Show Is No More

(Newser) – Samantha Bee's late night show is no more. TBS announced Monday that Full Frontal will not return in the fall, reports Variety, which says the series, which ran for seven seasons, had become "a signature program" for the network. "As we continue to shape our new programming strategy, we’ve made some difficult, business-based decisions,” TBS said in its statement. “We are proud to have been the home to Full Frontal With Samantha Bee and thank Sam, and the rest of the Emmy-nominated team for their groundbreaking work. We celebrate this extraordinarily talented cast and crew and look forward to exploring new opportunities to work with them in the future.”

It's just the latest in a series of late night cuts: Conan O'Brien's Conan was canceled in June of last year; Comedy Central cut two of its three late night shows; Desus & Mero won't return to Showtime; and Lilly Singh's wee-hours show on NBC ended last year. Calling it "a blow for diversity in the late-night space," Deadline notes Bee, a former Daily Show correspondent, "was the most high-profile female talk show host and ... one of the few late-night talk show hosts that would dive deep into subjects such as abortion." Fox News rounds up reactions to the news, some of them mournful and others celebratory. (Read more Samantha Bee stories.)