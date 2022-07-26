Murkowski Has COVID, Too

Senator announces her diagnosis shortly after her Democrat colleague
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 26, 2022 12:31 AM CDT
Murkowski Has COVID, Too
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, questions Interior Secretary Haaland during a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on the budget, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.   (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

(Newser) – Lisa Murkowski said Monday that she recently tested positive for COVID-19. The US senator from Alaska made the announcement on social media, the AP reports. In the brief statement, the Republican said she recently tested positive after experiencing flu-like symptoms. The statement did not specify the timing of the test. Her campaign posted photos of events that Murkowski participated in Friday and Saturday in Fairbanks. “I will be following guidance and advice from doctors and will be quarantining at home in Alaska while continuing my work remotely,” Murkowski's statement said. She's the second senator to announce a COVID diagnosis Monday, following Joe Manchin.

Karina Borger, a spokesperson in Murkowski’s Senate office, said by email that Murkowski is “vaccinated and boosted.” Borger said she had nothing more to share beyond the social media post. Murkowski is seeking reelection this year. Shea Siegert, a spokesperson for Murkowski's campaign, by email noted the campaign office opening and parade Murkowski participated in on Friday and Saturday, respectively. “The campaign is reaching out to anyone who may have been at these events to notify them," Siegert said. Siegert called Murkowski's diagnosis “a minor setback for the campaign, and we look forward to getting Lisa back on the campaign trail as soon as she is recovered and safely able to do so.” No campaign staff have tested positive, “and we will continue to monitor this,” Siegert said.

(Read more Lisa Murkowski stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X