(Newser) – A man accused of fatally shooting a police officer in the head during a traffic stop recorded a song in which he stated he would kill any police officer who "caught" him, according to Indiana State Police. Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, released from parole a year ago, has convictions going back to 1999, including one for shooting at Indianapolis police officers, police say. He was allegedly pulled over in Madison County around 2am Sunday by Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz, who radioed that the driver "had a gun," per WTTV. The officer was then found in his patrol car with multiple gunshot wounds, including two to the head, per the Indianapolis Star.

Investigators, who found 36 rifle bullet casings at the scene, said Shahnavaz's service weapon remained in its holster, per the AP. The 24-year-old officer, an Army veteran who joined the force a year ago, was pronounced dead at a hospital. Meanwhile, officers pursued Boards' vehicle, which was allegedly spotted speeding in Hamilton County. The suspect was finally arrested after a tire-deflation device and PIT maneuvers were used, per WTTV. Boards, who called his girlfriend and family members on FaceTime during the pursuit, possessed a 9mm handgun and an AK-47-style rifle, which was sitting in the driver's seat, according to police.

Though Boards offered no alleged motive, police spoke with a man who claimed the suspect was a member of the Black Hebrew Israelites who "made a recorded song making statements that if he was ever caught by police that he would kill them," according to a court filing. The Anti-Defamation League notes some, though not all, Black Hebrew Israelites "assert that white people are agents of Satan, Jews are liars and false worshipers of God, and blacks are the true 'chosen people,'" per WTTV. The Madison County Prosecutor's Office has indicated it will seek a life sentence for Boards, who's charged with murder, resisting law enforcement, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.