Cops: Girl, 12, Chewed Through Restraints to Escape Kidnapper

Police ultimately found 2 dead bodies after child was found walking alone
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 3, 2022 2:00 AM CDT
Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes   (Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office)

(Newser) – Alabama police say a 12-year-old girl chewed through her restraints to escape after she was kidnapped, assaulted, drugged, and tied to bed posts for almost a week. She was found walking alone down a road south of Dadeville Monday, and the ensuing investigation ultimately led authorities to the discovery of two decomposing bodies and the arrest of a suspect, WSFA reports.

Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is being held at the Tallapoosa County Jail on three counts of capital murder, two counts of abuse of a corpse, and one count of first-degree kidnapping. More charges could follow, Alabama News Network reports. The remains were found inside Pascual-Reyes' home, police say. It was unclear how long they'd been there; they've been sent to the state's Department of Forensic Sciences for autopsies and identification. (Read more Alabama stories.)

