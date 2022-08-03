Demi Lovato Explains Her Recent Pronoun Update

Singer will also continue to use they/them
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 3, 2022 2:50 AM CDT
Demi Lovato Explains Her Recent Pronoun Update
Singer Demi Lovato performs during the 2021 Global Citizen Live event, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.   (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

(Newser) – Demi Lovato revealed they were non-binary last year, and switched to they/them pronouns. Now, the singer reveals she is once again using she/her pronouns, although she will also continue to use they/them, CNN reports. In an interview on the Spout podcast, Lovato, who also identifies as queer and pansexual, said she has "been feeling more feminine" lately. "I'm such a fluid person when it comes to my gender, my sexuality, my music, my creativity," Lovato said. The singer had already quietly changed her Instagram bio earlier this year to include both they/them and she/her pronouns, Out reported in April.

"I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said 'women' and 'men,' I didn't feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn't feel necessarily like a woman. I didn't feel like a man," Lovato, whose new album is out later this month, explained on the Spout podcast, per ETOnline. "I just felt like a human. And that's what they/them is about for me. It's just about, like, feeling human at your core." (Read more Demi Lovato stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X