Demi Lovato Explains Her Recent Pronoun Update

(Newser) – Demi Lovato revealed they were non-binary last year, and switched to they/them pronouns. Now, the singer reveals she is once again using she/her pronouns, although she will also continue to use they/them, CNN reports. In an interview on the Spout podcast, Lovato, who also identifies as queer and pansexual, said she has "been feeling more feminine" lately. "I'm such a fluid person when it comes to my gender, my sexuality, my music, my creativity," Lovato said. The singer had already quietly changed her Instagram bio earlier this year to include both they/them and she/her pronouns, Out reported in April.

"I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said 'women' and 'men,' I didn't feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn't feel necessarily like a woman. I didn't feel like a man," Lovato, whose new album is out later this month, explained on the Spout podcast, per ETOnline. "I just felt like a human. And that's what they/them is about for me. It's just about, like, feeling human at your core." (Read more Demi Lovato stories.)